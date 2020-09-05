Ex-Caps striker pursues law degree

FORMER Caps United and Highlanders striker Gabriel Nyoni (pictured) has decided to study for a law degree and has since sought enrolment at the University of South Africa (Unisa) after parting ways with Absa Premier Soccer League side, Maritzburg United.

Nyoni, who turns 28 in five days, spent one season at The Team of Choice but his career at the club has been affected by injury.

The speedy winger yesterday said there was nothing much regarding his football for now and he will see if there are any offers after the season ends but for now his application for enrolment at Unisa next year was being processed.

“There is nothing much (for now). I am just home waiting for my law degree application to be approved that’s all. As for football, I am still waiting for the season to end,” Nyoni said.

He will know between next month and December if he will be accepted at Unisa.

Nyoni already has a degree in marketing from the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo, which he acquired while playing for Highlanders.

He is a motivational speaker and writer, and has written two books in that area. He recently advised other footballers to find something else to do outside football to sustain themselves.

Two days ago, he confirmed his departure from Maritzburg United, having played his last game in March before the league was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had a great time and experience @MaritzburgUtd. We had a special relationship. Unfortunate injuries forced me out of the club. Special thanks to coach Eric (Tinkler), coach Parks, @jetfooty and the chairman. @MaritzburgUtd is a well organized and structured club. I am now strong and ready to fight again,” Nyoni posted on his Twitter account.

He was snatched by The Team of Choice in July last year having impressed the South African side with his exploits at Caps United where he only stayed six months following his move from Highlanders, where he spent most of his professional career.

