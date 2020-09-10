ED’s close aide up for robbery

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A CLOSE aide of President Emmerson Mnangagwa appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of robbery.Ardon Chipangamati (28) who works at Munhumutapa Building appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko who remanded him to November 25 on $1 000 bail.

According to the State, sometime last year, Ruth Mwadi, Langton Bhunu and Peter Mulumba were allegedly offered a house to rent in Msasa by the complainant Charlon Chirimuuta and they paid US$550.

It is alleged the trio was then immediately evicted from the house, but the complainant failed to reimburse them.

The State alleges that the complainant became evasive, prompting Mwadi and her co-tenants to hire Chipangamati to recover their money.

It is alleged, on August 28 this year, Chipangamati in the company of his accomplices; driving a silver Nissan X-Trail vehicle, went to the complainant’s residence and stormed into the house.

The State alleges the accused persons then confronted the complainant who was in the company of his brother Owen Kembo, girlfriend Hazel Ngawangi, and mother Apolonia

Chirimuuta.

It is alleged Chipangamati was armed with a pistol and he assaulted the complainant.The accused tied him with an electric cable and threatened to shoot him.The State further alleges that Chipangamati demanded a refund of the money which the complainant had received as rental fees.

It is further alleged the accused persons ransacked the house looking for money.They allegedly then stole a Sony Xperia mobile phone from Chirimuuta, an Itel S15 mobile phone from Ngawangi, Hisense belonging to Kembo and an identity card belonging to Chirimuuta.

The accused allegedly fired shots while fleeing from the scene.A report was made at ZRP Braeside and investigations led to Chipangamati’s arrest and recovery of the stolen property.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw