Econet Vic Falls Marathon moved to next year

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ORGANISERS of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon have resolved that this year’s live race be pushed to next year and that the event be held virtually in December in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race is usually run in July.In a statement on the race’s Facebook page the organisers said: “All entries to the postponed 2020 live event have been moved to the 2021/2022 event, so please check your email for more information on this if you have purchased a 2020 entry.”

They, however, urged athletes to prepare for the virtual race to be run in December.

“Introducing our very first virtual Econet Victoria Falls Marathon to be held on December 13, 2020. Keep up that training and keep the December 13 free for the first edition of our brand new virtual event,” the statement read.

On the virtual race will be the 42,2km full marathon, 10km relay and 7,5km fun run.

“We are working with one of the most sophisticated, interactive virtual timing systems in the world which offer ‘real-time’ accurate race results and tracking of your route,” the organisers said.

Athletes will have their distances timed and results provided and they share their progress in the race on social media. The race will run any time between midnight of December 13 and 2359hrs.

Entry details will be posted in due course on the race’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The country’a biggest race, the PPC Matopos 33-Miler Ultra Marathon, supposed to have been held in April was also moved to next year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw