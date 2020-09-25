Drax graft busters arrested

By Staff Reporter

THREE police officers who were actively involved in the arrest of Delish Nguwaya, the Zimbabwean representative of Drax International, a company implicated in the US$60 million COVID-19 equipment procurement scam, have been arrested.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests but referred further questions to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu), which also refused to comment on the matter, throwing back the questions to police.

“You can check with Sacu, is the one handling the case,” Nyathi said.

Sacu head Tabani Mpofu said his organisation had no arresting powers.

“I don’t have the full details now; I cannot assist you beyond this. I am yet to receive the full details.”

But NewsDay is reliably informed that Sacu investigators arrested Criminal Investigations Department head Chrispen Charumbira and his two subordinates Superintendent Naboth Nyachega and Obeylaw Moyo.

It is understood that on May 14, Nyachenga wrote to Finance secretary George Guvamatanga raising a red flag over suspected money laundering in the Drax saga.

Nyachenga was the investigating officer in the Drax case where Nguwaya was arrested by Moyo. Charumbira sanctioned the arrest. Charumbira was last night detained at Rhodesville Police Station while the whereabouts of Moyo and Nyachenga could not be established.

