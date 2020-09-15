Ding features Soul Jah Love

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

RISING Zimdancehall chanter Brianmore “Ding” Chipara has featured Soul Jah Love in a single track titled Kwamuri Baba.

The track, which was released last week, is now available on Ding and Soul Jah Love’s social media platforms.

Soul Jah Love”s manager Kudzai “Selector Junck” Ruwisi confirmed the development.

“We have worked with Ding on a single track after realising his talent and we thought our input could help him rise,” he said.

Ding highlighted that he needed Soul Jah Love as he was one of the best in Zimdancehall.

“I sought Jah Love’s hand in my song as he is one of the best Zimdancehall artistes, hence as up-and-coming artistes, we should seek guidance from guys like him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Soul Jah Love is also working on a 24-track album titled Excuse Me to be unleashed in November.

