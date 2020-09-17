Debut disappoints Tino

by Kevin Mapasure

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere (pictured) was disappointed with his first league start for Lyon which ended in defeat but is looking forward to better fortunes when they take on Nimes tomorrow night.

Kadewere made his second competitive appearance for the French giants, earning his first start where he led the attacking line in the match against Montpellier on Tuesday.

He made his debut in a substitute appearance in a league match against Bordeaux.

Lyon suffered their first defeat of the season when they were handed a 2-1 loss with captain Memphis Depay, heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, rising from the bench to score the consolation from the penalty spot.

Depay replaced Kadewere ten minutes after the break as Lyon trailed 1-0, but just four minutes later they crumbled further.

Kadewere managed two shots on target, with one getting blocked while the other was easy pickings for Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

The former Harare City forward admitted that his first start did not pan out in the manner he expected and he said he would make up for the disappointment when they take on Nimes.

Kadewere is looking to inspire his club to regain a place in the Uefa Champions League after they finished seventh on the Ligue 1 table and missed out on this season’s edition.

“I’m disappointed with this match; it was my first start with the team. We were too relaxed in the way we played, we left too many options for Montpellier,” Kadewere said after the match. “We remained united and the substitutes helped us a lot. Unfortunately, the opposing goalkeeper had a good game. There are still a lot of games to be played — nothing is decided. Our goals remain the same after this defeat. OL are a great club and we will continue to bring ourselves back into the Champions League. We must not drop our heads, we have a match on Friday and we will have to rest well to get the three points.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia benched Depay and Moussa Dembele and introduced them into the match at a later stage.He admitted that the Nimes match will be a must-win for his side as they will be playing at home.

Zimbabwean football fans will be watching to see whether Kadewere can retain his starting berth having played alongside Toko Ekambi and Houssem Aouar who received a red card just before half time.

Kadewere will be looking to make his mark as he tried to force his way into the team, where he has to contend with the competition of Depay, Ekambi and Dembele.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw