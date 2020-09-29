Dancehall stars gets Twelve O Two Herbal Solution support

A LOCAL organisation that specialises in natural herbs, Twelve O Two Herbal Solutions have pledged US$1 500 towards the support of the ghetto youths in the dancehall genre during the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed millions of people across the world.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The outbreak of coronavirus that resulted in a national lockdown has not spared the creative sector, reducing revenue streams for the artistes who mainly survive on live concerts.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Twelve O Two Herbal Solutions proprietor Andy Zimunya said they had decided to partner with ChillSpot Records for the Twelve O Two Riddim, injecting US$1 500 for the project.

Some of the dancehall artistes that feature on The Twelve O Two Riddim are the Hello Mwari hitmaker Jah Master (pictured), Bazooka, Uncle Epaton, Hwinza and the controversial Lady B.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 has indeed affected many of our artistes, so as Twelve O Two Herbal Solutions we have decided to partner with Chillspot records for the Twelve O Two Riddim were US$1 500 is up for grabs for a chanter who will have more views on a video,” he said.

“This is just a way of trying to help the talented ghetto youths in the dancehall genre during these COVID-19 times that have largely affected their source of income as physical gatherings in the creative sector are on hold.”

Meanwhile, Twelve O Two Herbal Solutions have appointed comedienne Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho as their brand ambassador who will also be working with the Chillspot family that comprises Levelz, Ribhe, and Fantan to educate people on the good use of herbs through music and roadshows.

“We have chosen Madam Boss as our brand ambassador after considering her professional way of doing business in this creative industry apart from her huge fan base where we can utilise her social media platforms to market our works and educate people on the good use of herbs,” he said.

“Herbs are good if they are from reputable people, so as Twelve O Two Herbal Solutions we are saying we are open for business so as to educate people on the good use of herbs. We are also going to be doing this in partnership with selected artistes.”

