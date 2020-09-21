COVID-19 inspires artiste

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

UP-AND-COMING crooner Memory “MCVBYEZ” Nkomo has said the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to write a song.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style over the weekend, Nkomo said Wedding Day was a party song meant to refresh people’s minds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coronavirus has affected all of us in different ways. Given this background, I saw it fit to come up with a song that people would sing along and dance to just to drown their sorrows.

It’s a small way of fighting the pandemic. Wedding Day is meant to celebrate life and all the goodies that are around us despite the situation obtaining on the ground,” he said.

The 27-year-old musician who works for a private security company, said the song had a love theme.

Nkomo said just like a wedding, coronavirus opened new chapters into people’s lives which should be celebrated and embraced.

“It was inspired by the late South African music icon, the late Brenda Fassie’s song Wedding Day, no wonder it carries the same name.”

The musician said he was surprised by the response the song was getting, especially on social media platforms.

Nkomo said his latest offering was doing well in terms of airplay as compared to his first song, Ndiwe Wega, despite it being recorded when the showbiz scene was under lockdown to curb the spread of the virulent disease.

“What I have got so far is my best expression, they have loved it and I will continue doing that so that they can always get more and more variations of who I am,” the former Nkulumane High School student said.

He expressed his willingness to collaborate with renowned musicians such as Jah Prayzah, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Mambo Dhuterere and Sandra Ndebele on the local scene and international artistes such as Davido.

