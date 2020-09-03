Byo’s house music songstress makes a come back

BY SHARON SIBINDI
BULAWAYO’s house music songstress Nomalanga “Nomah T” Tshuma (pictured) made her comeback last month with her new track Ngenzeni, which she dedicated to women, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.
“August is a women’s month and society is reminded of the importance of women and encouraged to stop gender-based violence and any other form of abuse in our communities and nation at large,” Nomah T said.
She said in her track, she condemned the barbaric behaviour by abusers.
“I used the popular Amapiano sound in a rather bitter sweet fashion — the banging beat and melodies are accompanied by well-executed vocals with a heartbreaking plea to abusers asking “what did I do wrong?”, hence the title Ngenzeni,” she said.
“It took a lot of guts and bravery to sing about this sensitive issue for me, who is a survivor of GBV. I got hurt realising that women are resorting to alcohol, drugs and extra marital affairs to numb the pain endured at the hands of their spouses. I used the Amapiano sound because it’s currently the most popular and trending genre and I hope that will help my message to reach far and wide.”
Meanwhile, she said she was working on a yet to be named project, which she hopes to rope in South African producers to add variety to her sound so that she could give her followers the best.