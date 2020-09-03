Break the glass ceiling, women urged

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean Afro-pop artiste Theresa “Shanky” Shangazhike yesterday urged fellow female musicians to strive for greater heights and pursue other dreams beyond music.

Shanky told NewsDay Life & Style that it was high time women played a bigger role in the industry which has over the years been male-dominated.

“I think my calling into the music industry was to empower women to be the best they can be and to chase their dreams. It goes beyond the music. I want any women that see me on stage performing or who approach me to feel that they too have control over their dreams and goals.

“A lot of young women don’t have good female role models in a music industry which is overly-sexualised,” she said.

The songbird, who has been doing well abroad, disclosed that she was ready to release the video of the song Till You’re Mine which was shot in Portugal, adding that she was working on collaborations on songs to be released soon.

“Since lockdown, I have been working on quite a few projects. I will soon be dropping a new music video for my song Till You’re Mine which I shot in Portugal. I’m very excited for everyone to see it. I have also done a few collaborations which I can’t reveal at this stage but the songs are ready and you will be hearing them soon. I was also really excited to do a live online performance on Chabvondoka paUK which was sponsored by Swiss Global. It was a great project to be part of as it showcased a lot of UK-based Zim artistes. More live shows to come, so keep an eye out.

“Yes, I have been working on collaborations which I cannot wait for you guys to hear. I am always open to them because I think every artiste brings a different flavour to the type of music I do, so there is always room to create something even more special.”

Shanky, however, said the greatest highlight of her career was sharing the stage with Africa’s best talents: “My biggest highlight would be performing at Africa Unplugged in London alongside artistes like Davido, Tiwa Savage and Diamond Platinum. It was great to be on the stage representing Zimbabwe among other African musicians. My other highlight was doing my rendition of the Zimbabwean national anthem, which is played at different ceremonies, events, and TV and radio channels. It was well received by my fellow countrymen which is such an honour,” she added.

The songstress went a step further to explore her entrepreneurial skills through the establishment of a mobile massage company called Mobile Massages Limited based in London. The company has been in existence since 2020.

She has, in the past, featured on BBC 1xtra, Sound City in Nigeria and various other channels. Her rendition of the Zimbabwe national anthem, done to commemorate Independence Day, was played on a Sky TV channel in the UK.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw