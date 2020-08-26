Zimbabweans mourn Dzamara

Zimbabweans are mourning the death of a human rights defender and political activist Patson Dzamara who passed away ahead of a scheduled cancer operation. Here are some of the reactions on twitter.

BY EVANS MATHANDA

Magumbo Shumbaress (@MagumboLioness)

“I can’t even begin to imagine what the Dzamara family is going through. To think Patson had become a father to Itai’s kids. Lord, mavabaya panorwadza. These 2 represented change, they fought in their own way for a democratic Zim. Let’s not ever forget them #ZimbabweanLivesMatter”.

Roland Moyo

(@ronaldbmoyo)

“Dzamara was never a close friend of mine,we never spoke too often, but we did speak.When we spoke we never agreed on everything,but the conversations left me a better person. As far as I knew him,our generation has lost a brave fighter who stood for what he believed in” #RIP

Mfecane

(@Tendayizinyama)

“It will cost you 0 cents to retweet this. Please share and let the world know Zanu pf corruption has crippled Zimbabwean health care system killing thousands and

@PatsonDzamara is one of them”.

nelson chamisa

(@nelsonchamisa)

“I’m so devastated..Just received bad news from the Dzamaras.The young Dr Patson Dzamara gone too soon. This has been a terrible 2020!”.

Jonathan Moyo respondinding to Nelson Chamisa’s tweet:

(@ProfJNMoyo)

“Nematambudziko President…Dear God. Where are you? This is impossible to fathom, absent your revelation. May your divine grace comfort the Dzamara family in this most difficult time; and may you enable Patson’s soul to rest in eternal peace!”.

Audrey

(@Miss_Audreey)

“Dr Patson #Dzamara was a fearless patriot. After his brother Itai was #abducted & #disappeared @PatsonDzamara put political pressure on the ZanuPF regime to #BringBackItaiDzamara. He empowered #Zimbabweans to seek social justice. #RIP hero of our time✊🏿 #ZimbabweanLivesMatter” .

Alex T Magaisa

(@Wamagaisa)

“He wrote a couple of weeks ago, wishing me a happy birthday. “I could have called mukoma but I’m not well” he said. Tests confirmed it. Colon cancer. I told him to be strong. 2 days ago I tweeted a fundraiser for him. Today, I woke up to read Patson has died. RIP warrior of light”.

ZCTU – Zimbabwe

(@ZctuZimbabwe)

“We are saddened by the passing on of an activist who dedicated his life fighting for freedom & justice.Patson sought a country where there is freedom for all. Sadly he has gone when our country is deep in serious repression.May the gracious Lord comfort family and friends”

U.S.Embassy Harare

(@usembassyharare)

“We express our condolences to the Dzamara family for their loss. Patson was a gifted individual with a heart for serving people”.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project

(@zppINFO)

“ZPP mourns the loss of human rights defender & pro-democracy fighter, Patson Dzamara. He was always on the forefront of fighting for human rights in ZW. He actively advocated for govt to account for his brother, Itai, a victim of enforced disappearances.#RIPPatsonDzamara”.

Human Rights Forum

(@ZimHRNGOForum)

“The Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to the Dzamara family for the untimely passing away of Dr Patson Dzamara. We will forever remember him as an unwavering human rights defender and peace ambassador.May he rest in peace”.

Nigel MK Chanakira

(@nigelchanakira)

“It is with profound sadness to advise you that Dr Patson Dzamara has passed on this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation. Thanks to all those that had been contributing to the Fund where +US$14k had already been raised. I am personally devasted. MHDSRIP. 🙏🏿Broken heartLoudly crying face!” .

Wellence Mujuru

(@WellenceMujuru)

“Zimeye has destoryed lives by chasing clout Pensive face at some point mine and the latest victim being Patson Dzamara. He died saying Simba Chikanza is not a good person. Please ngatisadaro , we should use our platforms wisely”.

Brighton Chireka

(@Docbeecee)

“It is very painful and sad to hear that Patson Dzamara has passed on. I am devastated and speechless . May his soul rest in peace and may his family and the rest of Zimbabwe be strengthened by the Holy Spirit to carry on after this tragedy. “Born to fight on ” You did your part!”.

Bishop A Magaya

(@BishopAMagaya)

“I have been saddened to the core by the passing on of Patson, a young man whose future appeared bright. Forced into activism by the state induced dissappearance of his brother Itai, we together formed Itai Dzamara trust. If his death is human induced then lord have mercy”.

Brezh Malaba

(@BrezhMalaba)

“I’m saddened by the death of Patson Dzamara, a courageous fighter for the rights of the downtrodden. Despite all our efforts to raise funds for his operation, it was not to be. May God bless his soul”.

Zenzele

(@zenzele)

“Sad to hear about the death of Political activist Patson Dzamara .May his Soul Rest in Peace. #Asakhe”.

Vashe

(@PTChimusoro)

“Nhai iwe rufu

Nhai iwe nhamo

Sei uchida kushungurudza mweya yevanhu?

Gutted to learn of the passing on of a man so passionate about Zimbabwe. Rest well Patson Dzamara.

May the Dzamara family be comforted during this difficult time”.

Rev Dr Kenneth Mtata

(@kennethmtata)

“For a family to lose a member is sad. For a family to lose two sons is tragic. Praying for Patson Dzamara’s family. The nation has lost one Actively Engaged Citizen”.

Dr Thokozani Khupe

(@DrThoko_Khupe)

“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. Patson Dzamara. He ran his race even though it was too short. May His Departed Soul Rest in Peace”.

TENDAI BITI

(@BitiTendai)

“The loss of Patson Dzamara is a huge blow to the Democracy Movement .A young passionate revolutionary, he has left us too early .We pray for his family that has gone through a lot at the hands of a callous illegitimate regime .We know one day they will be free .#RIPPatsonDzamara”.

Thabani Mpofu

(@adv_fulcrum)

“Patson made a huge difference. Sad that he won’t see the struggle for democratization to its finality. My heart goes out to his family. A family that has borne the brunt of misrule, nonsense and cruelty. Strength to you. Comfort to the people of Zimbabwe Flag of Zimbabwe”.

Doug Coltart

(@DougColtart)

“My brother Patson. A son of the soil, a courageous comrade, a brother in Christ.Your life MATTERED.You always used to say “A better Zimbabwe is possible in our lifetime”.

You did not get to see that day. Crying face.I pray that we would honour your legacy by achieving that. Go well”

Dzamara last tweeted on 22 August 2020: “I am humbled at the amount of people who have shared strength with me in the past few days. The outpouring of assistance and goodwill in many forms is heartening. Together we will testify. Thank you. Mega blessings”.

