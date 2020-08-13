Zim gets first dedicated wallpaper shop

By Staff Reporter



Zimbabwe has its first shop dedicated to selling wallpapers!

Wallpaper World Zimbabwe now aims to be the leading supplier of wallpapers in a development it says will transform interiors throughout the country after opening its first outlet at Avondale in Harare.

“Be it office space, hotel, kitchens, bedrooms, bathroom they have wallpapers for every room,” said the sales and marketing manager Stembinkhosi Mupendeka.



All products are imported to assure customers of quality products. She said the shop had over 200 wallpapers on display and customers could also make specific orders and get delivery within 14 days.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Zimbabweans to transform their homes, offices or shops using our products, more so as we are all spending so much time indoors, this is the time to make the most of our interiors and add character, warmth and style to our living spaces. So why not visit us and we will help you transform your space whether it is your lounge, kitchen, kids bedroom, office or any space, we have wallpaper to suit your needs,” said Mupendeka.

She said they also stocked other household and office materials.



