Zim actress defies the odds

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

ZIMBABWEAN actress Sibongile Mlambo, who has stood as one of the country’s biggest cultural exports, yesterday said featuring as the first black mermaid in the United States television series, Siren was a major breakthrough.

The actress took to Twitter to express how the role challenged her in many ways.

“@siren was such a pleasure to work on. It was my first show as a series regular, it challenged me in every way, and I met some of the most incredible souls. I am grateful to have been Donna’s vessel, she will always be a part of me, and I’m so glad I got to come play a little in the last season. Love you all and can’t wait to see what you do next!” she posted.

Mlambo, who plays Donna in the series, has joined a long list of other Zimbabwean actors such as Rick Cosnett, Danai Gurira and Tongai Chirisa, who have made a significant impact in Hollywood films.

Mlambo told NewsDay Life & Style that she was proud of her roots, adding that it did not take where you came from to be successful but hard work and resilience.

“I chose to keep my full name because people from the region will recognise that, so that is important to people who are from especially a small country like Zimbabwe can be inspired and know that it doesn’t matter where you are coming from or what your situation is, you can still do something with your life,” she said.

The talented actress has become a darling to many fans through her unique approach to various roles in different films and previously highlighted that there was no other secret to success other than doing your best and grabbing opportunities that come on the way.

“There is no particular rhyme or reason or formula in this industry, but you should do your best to be prepared when your opportunity comes knocking,” she said.

Mlambo left Zimbabwe in 2005 to pursue her education in the United States and has lived in Texas, New York and briefly in Spain.

In 2011, Mlambo was living in South Africa, working in Johannesburg and Cape Town before she later moved back to the United States, settling in Los Angeles.

She has been hailed for her role in the fantasy show and was singled out as a “scene-stealer” by Shadow & Act. She has been based in Los Angeles since 2015, and has also starred in Netflix’s Lost in Space (2018 TV series), the Starz historical adventure television series Black Sails and in films Honey 3 and The Last Face. She is also best known for her role as Tamora Monroe on the MTV television series Teen Wolf , as Donna on the Freeform television series Siren , and voicing Melusi in the Ubisoft multiplayer game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

