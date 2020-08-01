ZDF spokesperson Mugwisi dies of COVID-19

BY Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces (ZDF) spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi has died from suspected COVID-19.

A close family member confirmed that the top soldier died of COVID-19, three days after the country lost Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri to the deadly virus. Shiri was buried at the national shrine yesterday.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana confirmed Mugwisi’s death.

“I can confirm that we did receive news of the sad passing on of Colonel Mugwisi, May he rest in peace,” Mangwana said.

A family member disclosed that Mugwisi died in the wee hours of yesterday at an army hospital where he was taken to on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated.

Mugwisi is reported to have been on sick leave.

His family is reported to have unsuccessfully tried to have him admitted to both private and public health facilities until they took him to a military hospital at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

