Young musician drops debut album

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

An upper sixth student at St Augustine in Penhalonga, Ruvarashe Musimwa (pictured) has followed in the footsteps of her mother, gospel diva Tsitsi Kavhukatema, after releasing her debut eight-track album titled Nyasha DzeCalvary.

The teenager’s mother Kavhukatema, who is currently in Botswana, is popularly known for the song, Handitongwe Nemadzinza from her 2012 album, Jesu Arikuuya.

Musimwa started off as a backing vocalist in her mother’s band and as a member of St Augustine School choir in 2015. The 19-year-old’s album comprises My Shepherd, Ndovimba NaJesu, Nyasha DzeCalvary, My Trust in Thee, Only You Jesus, Makanzwa Here and Mwari Muri Zuva.

“I am happy because l have just released my first album despite that I am trying also to manage my education since we have examinations coming up,” she said.

“My mother discovered my talent when I was just nine.”

The musician said the song Nyasha dzeCalvary was themed on God’s intervention in people’s lives.

“God saved us by his grace and planted our feet on higher ground so we may realise the incredible wealth of his grace and kindness towards us,” she said.

