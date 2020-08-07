Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

POLICE in Centenary, Mashonaland Central province, have arrested a woman who on Tuesday allegedly bashed her husband to death before conniving with her boyfriend to burn the corpse to conceal the murder.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed that Kingston Chitsinde (60) of Kadzungura village in Centenary was bashed to death by his wife Tendai Phiri (42) who later connived with Givemore Chipata (50) to burn the body in an attempt to cover up the offence.

“I can confirm a murder case in Centenary and investigations are underway,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Phiri went to consult a prophet on the disability of their child and upon her return she had a altercation with her husband.

Phiri allegedly bashed Chitsinde to death and covered him with blankets before informing her boyfriend, Chipata who was also the deceased’s friend.

The two suspects hatched a plan to take the dead body to the garden where Chipata set it on fire.

The corpse was partially burnt and Phiri went to the village head to report that her husband was missing.

The village head ordered villagers to search for Chitsinde and they found his body partially burnt in the garden.

It is further alleged that the police interrogated the wife who confessed that she had killed her husband and her boyfriend helped her to dump the body in the garden before setting it on fire.

Chitsinde’s body is at Mvurwi District Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

