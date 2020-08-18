Warriors in a fix

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The local league faces uncertainty with sporting activities restricted as a way to try and curb the spread of coronavirus.

Government has already caused the shelving of a cricket series that would have featured the Zimbabwe national team against Afghanistan that had been set for Harare.

Zimbabwe Champions FC Platinum are concerned that due to the prolonged inactivity, they may plunge into continental assignments ill-prepared.

Warriors gaffer Zdracko Logarusic (pictured) is currently in his home nation in Croatia as there is nothing to do for him here.

Traditionally, the Zimbabwean football season would have started in March or April and indications are that there could be no football activity this year.

Cosafa yesterday revealed their plan as they see the possibility of staging the tournament in Mauritius at the end of the year.

In a statement published on their website, the regional soccer body revealed the proposed dates for all their tournaments with the Under-17 championship set for July next year.

“The executive committee of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) has approved several new initiatives, including a revised 2020 calendar for tournaments, subject to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions across the region.

“While the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on travel and quarantine restrictions remains uncertain in the coming months, the executive has crafted a potential blueprint for hosting competitions if conditions allow across the Cosafa region.

“The Under-17 and Under-20 Cosafa Men’s Championships serve as qualifiers for the continental finals to be staged by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and as such a priority has been placed on finding a window for these tournaments. The Mauritius Football Association has confirmed they have government approval to host these tournaments in November and December 2020, subject to COVID-19 levels remaining as they are, and strict health protocols being implemented. The continental finals for the Under-17 age-group are scheduled for Morocco next July, while the Under-20 finals are set for Mauritania at a date that has yet to be determined.”

They revealed that the men and women’s championship have been earmarked for October.

“The organisation is also exploring the potential of hosting its flagship men’s Cosafa Cup during the October FIFA International window, while the senior Cosafa Women’s Championship has also been pencilled in for October 19-31 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Both are highly dependent on prevailing COVID-19 and travel conditions in South Africa at the time.

“There is also a plan to overlap the Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship (October 15-25) with the senior tournament in South Africa.

“The Under-20 Women’s Championship, which was scheduled for the Region 5 Games in Maseru in December, has been cancelled for this year after the Games were postponed to December 2021.”

They were, however, first to admit that their plan is subject to developments relating to COVID-19.

“While the 2020 calendar remains uncertain given the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are exciting plans to add as many as three more competitions in 2021, in what will be an incredibly busy time.

“Cosafa has applied to host a Boys Under-15 Championship in conjunction with the Uefa Assist programme, which will be timely with CAF focusing more on this age-group for their own development initiatives.

“Cosafa has also created a task team to devise plans for the Regional Women’s Champions League which the organisation hopes to stage for the first-time next year, subject to funding being sourced to support this competition.”

Meanwhile, the Cosafa executive committee approved the implementation of online training workshops for all countries in the areas of coaching, referees, administration and media, subject to the necessary funding being available.

In the region, Zambia and South Africa have been able to resume their domestic leagues since the coronavirus-induced break earlier in the year.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw