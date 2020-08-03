Walpe takes govt to court over curfew

BY SILAS NKALA

WOMEN’S Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) has taken the government to court arguing that the recent imposition of a 6pm to 6am curfew on citizens was a violation of people’s rights and freedoms.

Mnangagwa imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on citizens which began on July 23 as a measure to contain COVID-19.

“Walpe through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has taken the government of Zimbabwe to court challenging the imposed curfew of 6pm-6am. The curfew is limiting the movement of women victims of gender-based violence, those seeking medical care including pre- and post-natal care and those who work late,” the civil rights group said in a statement.

“Coupled with the serious transport woes exacerbated by the monopolisation of the sector by Zupco, many women are struggling to get transport from work by 6pm, exposing them to violence, harassment and intimidation from State security forces. The case is yet to be heard before the High Court.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw