Voices of Worship on debut DVD

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

VICTORIA FALLS-BASED interdenominational music group, Voices Of Worship, yesterday launched one of their four videos, Amadolo, as an appetiser to their debut live DVD titled My Extol, two years after venturing into professional music.

The launch was done through their YouTube channel, which the group will use also to launch videos for Ungu Jehovah, Msindisi Wami and Hukuru Hwenyu.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, one of the group’s executive members Brighton Mgabi said a plethora of challenges including financial problems delayed the

project.

“While, financial has been the major challenge such that we had to dig deep from our pockets to ensure the launch. We are happy to have launched one of our videos Amadolo on YouTube channel. We have not set dates for the release of the remaining songs, however it is going to be very soon. Next on the launch list will be Ungu Jehovah,” he said.

“We are happy that we have had support from people and prophet EJ of Fountain of Life Turbanacle where we practice and also assists us with some instruments.There is also people like our manager Pastor Winnet and Russel Manenji who have helped us in cushioning the burden. Parents have been very much assisting us as well and some members form the community who have seen our vision.”

Founded in 2018 by Tinashe Murapa alongside other colleagues from the resort town of Victoria Falls, at present, the group is made up 30 members from various churches.

“Our aim as Voices Of Worship is to spreading the gospel via our God given talents in the community we are. We also aim to lift up or remove people of the streets and make sure that their talents are out to better use,” Mgabi said.

“We also have an aim on impacting positively on the society by giving back. We had planned to hold a show for an old people’s home, however due to the coronavirus pandemic we had to place all of that on hold.”

Mgabi said the group had been performing at a number of live concerts before the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

