“Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” opens a back office in SA

United Kingdom based building materials supplier, “Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” has opened a back office in South Africa to help Zimbabweans there to build back home.

Tapiwa Kundoro (left) is the CEO of Vaka Building Materials and Hardware

The move is meant to help Zimbabweans in the South African diaspora to conveniently pay for building materials from their base in South Africa.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio about the launch of the new office, the CEO of Vaka, Mr Tapiwa Kundoro said; “Following a request by many Zimbabweans in South Africa we are excited to be offering a back-office support service in South Africa. Customers can now pay for their products in South Africa and we deliver to their loved in Zimbabwe.

Kundoro added that with the Covid-19 crisis across the globe, it’s difficult for many to travel back home to build. Launching the South Africa has ensured that building projects continue during these difficult times.

For many Zimbabweans in South Africa, this will come as a relief as they don’t have to worry about buying products in South Africa and putting them on trucks and buses where they arrive damaged and not usable at times.

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwean based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Impipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Sorwell Steel Lafarge and many more.

With branches in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and a distribution network that supplies all over Zimbabwe, Vaka has helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

To find out more about these products or buying building materials you can contact Vaka South Africa on 0027680411287 or visit www.vaka.co.zw

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw