UK-based Zim musician to host online event

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Bulawayo-born Afro-pop musician Tsungai Tsikirai will tomorrow host an online event dubbed Breaking Boundaries — The Concept aimed at promoting and empowering female musicians.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Initially, Breaking Boundaries was a theme set for Tsungai’s Rova Ngoma album launch in 2016. This year, the event, which will be live on ZimboLive Facebook page and on Breaking Boundaries Facebook page, will focus on women in music featuring female musicians NaGuG, Lizzie, Sharon Rose and Angie alongside Tsikirai herself.

“Breaking Boundaries is back and the idea was centred around the challenges that I faced and overcame in my music career and personal life. The idea has earned me recognition among promoters and event organisers in the UK. However, it has not been an easy journey as female musicians are not given the same recognition or platforms as their male counterparts,” said Tsikirai who is the chief executive officer of Mabiko Integrated Arts (Mabikoia) and Breaking Boundaries executive producer.

“I am so glad to see that I got the vision come to life and it has so much meaning especially at this time where we are speaking about #BlackLivesMatter, women empowerment.”

Tsikirai said these were black female musicians who were doing their most and trying to build a platform who had come across so many challenges, hence Breaking Boundaries — The Concept.

“We share the same story and the opportunities that we are looking for, we haven’t been able to access , so this platform I created is going to address the issues and these women have come together with their music, different genres from gospel to Afro-jazz,” she said.

“I am really excited about this and I want it to be known or seen by every eye so that we support each other in our communities especially women in music, they need the support. Some have given up, others are about to give up and I said instead of complaining, let us do something about it.”

Tsikirai said she worked with a team that included Sam Chagumachinyi (music director), Beatrice Muzenda (creative director) and Kuda Mupeta of Pinnacle Studios who were in charge of recording and production.

Pinnacle Studios ensured that the artist had a safe and clean environment to work, from adhering to COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The band, which is made up of Ras Goodies (Bass) Jo Oware (lead) Johannes Tavarwisa (keyboard) and Sam Chagumachinyi (drums), performed exceptionally well, learning and playing the songs of all the artistes.

Tsikirai said the artistes would share stories on the challenges they are facing to access resources that would enable them to push their music and get the recognition they deserve.

“It has been difficult and challenging for artistes who did not fit the criteria the government had put in place to assist artistes during this global pandemic that has impacted their financial wellbeing,” she said.

“As artistes we have had to come up with creative ways to continue to engage and build our audiences.

“Breaking Boundaries has received support from event organisers and promoters who include Zimfest, ExpressLinks Money Transfers and Y2K Promotions and we hope to continue to create sustainable partnerships.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw