Tino to miss Ligue 1 opener

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere (pictured) is set to miss his club Lyon’s opening match of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season against Dijon tonight.Kadewere, who was signed from Le Harve during the January transfer window, has since joined the Ligue 1 giants after he had been loaned out to the second tier side where he won the Golden Boot.

by KEVIN MAPASURE

He has represented Lyon in a friendly match before but missed the Uefa Champions Ligue matches as he was not registered.Kadewere was in the country two weeks ago attending the funeral of his brother Prince, which led him to miss a number of training sessions.

Tonight, Lyon launch their domestic league campaign and the former Harare City attacker will be sidelined.

Kadewere faces tough competition for a place in a squad that has among other forwards Moussa Dembele, captain Memphis Depay and Cameroonian Toko Ekambi.

Depay has been linked with moves to other leagues.

This week Depay was rumoured to be among the players that former Holland coach Ronald Koeman wants to sign at Barcelona.

Since the big money move by Kadewere, Zimbabweans have looked forward to seeing one of the top national team players playing in the high-profile European club, but they will have to wait a little longer.

Lyon, who finished seventh, to miss out on a European place, will be looking for a fast start as they target a return to the big stage of the Champions League.

The team has become many Zimbabwean football fans’ favourite French side.

