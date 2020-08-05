Student storms into music industry

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

HOWARD Mission High School student and up-and-coming musician Patrick “Dargzee” Magwede (pictured) has announced his arrival in the music industry with the release of his debut single titled No Surrender.

The emerging young musician told NewsDay Life & Style that he wanted to instil hope in fellow artistes, especially during the COVID-19 global pandemic era through song. His debut single was produced by Stazy of First Pattern Records in Mvurwi.

“Having noticed that a lot of artistes were slowly losing hope due to COVID- 19, I penned a song titled No Surrender, which was recorded by Starzy last week,” he said.

“The disease is real and people are dying, hence as artistes we should not surrender, but take a leading role in raising awareness.”

Dargzee started his musical career five years ago and is currently doing lower sixth form at Howard High School in Chiweshe.

“Since schools have closed due to the deadly virus, I am taking this time to push my work as it is always difficult to balance school work and music, but this is the time to give a polished output,” he said.

