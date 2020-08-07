Sports deputy minister tests positive for COVID-19

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

SPORT deputy minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire has tested positive for COVID-19. Machakaire revealed the development via his personal Facebook blog urging all those who came into contact with him to self-isolate and get tested.

“Dear Colleagues, I hope you are well and healthy during these difficult times,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the current news is not good, and our nation is in the midst of an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. Infection rates are quite alarming and in the past week alone, we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

“I have also tested positive for COVID-19 and I have since self-isolated. In times of a pandemic, privacy concerns must be balanced with efforts to protect others. I have decided to be responsible and I am appealing to everyone I have been in contact with recently to go and get tested, self-isolate and seek necessary help.”

Machakaire added: “This is a painful journey, it separates you from your loved ones. Self-isolation is not easy at all. The kids want to play with you, but you can’t entertain them.

“I pray for everyone’s safety and wellbeing. I do not wish this for anyone. For those who are already affected, let’s continue to pray together and hope for a better tomorrow. Our health will soon be restored.

“Those who care for us are in a difficult situation, because when they call to check on us, at times answering the phone is very difficult as one will be in a lot of pain. Do not give up on us, send messages, when the time is right we will respond.”

Machakaire is already under the mandatory self-quarantine which lasts 14 days.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association founding president Eddie Nyatanga has also tested positive for the virus.

