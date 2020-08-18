Sandy still dreaming big

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO-BASED dancer and songbird Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele-Sibindi (pictured) yesterday said she still had a lot to offer to the music industry and will continue to make music until the twilight of her life like American music goddess Madonna.

Sandy, who staged a scintillating show on Friday last week screened live on Facebook and Instagram, dubbed Yesteryear Hits & Newstuff (2003-2020) Live, mesmerised viewers with trademark max villa dance.

“I think the (COVID-19) lockdown brought self-realisation. I never stopped performing , but the love people showed me means that I should work even extra hard. With 27 000 views so far for a Bulawayo artiste, I was really shocked,” she said.

Although she admitted that age was slowly eating away her strength, she said she would not drop her trademark dance but would continue to work out in order to “stomp the yard”.

“If the Madonnas are still hitting, who are twice if not thrice my age, what will stop me? I need to lose more weight, then I will be able to dance more,” she said.

Speaking ahead of the launch of her forthcoming album on August 31, she said she has been working hard and should watch out for it.

“Personally I think we tried, we worked extra harder. In the album, I have worked with Iyasa, Jeys Marabini, Mzoe7 and I think all the songs are nice and they are all different,” she said.

