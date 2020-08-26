RoilBAA nominations set to open

ORGANISERS of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) yesterday said they were set for the opening of the nomination process of the 2020 awards to be held during an online event dubbed Consious Citizenship Strategy Concert Live this Friday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The awards ceremony has been slated for November 28 with a reduction in the number of awards from 50 to 32 as some genres were not active this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Roil Refineries boss Busisa Moyo will speak at the event while artistes Tafi Dube, Cool Crooners, Prudence Mabhena, DJs Liz and Eugy will take to the stage.

“Friday is the day we open for submissions and nominations. We will also have a concert and this will be live on our RoilBAA Facebook page,” one of the organisers, Nkululeko Nkala (pictured) told NewsDay Life & Style.

Nkala said people will also get to watch an amazing line-up for the concert.

“The concert on its own is unique in that the line-up is predominantly elderly and differently abled. We have two DJs to spice things up. We have Tafi Dube who sings at Pioneer House, and we are taking his art out there, Prudence still sings, and so do the Cool Crooners. The line-up caters for all with DJs EUGY and Liz spicing up for the young at heart,” he said.

