Prosecutor in bribery storm

BY CHARLES LAITON

Public prosecutor, Thomas Mabgwe, who is attached to the National Prosecuting Authority yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with bribery involving two residential stands valued at US$78 000.

Mabgwe (42), who holds an assistant inspector rank in the police force, was arrested by members of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna and was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

It is the State case that sometime in September 2015, Mabgwe went to Delatfin Civil Engineering (Pvt) Ltd where he met the director of the company, Felix Munyaradzi, who apparently had several pending civil and criminal cases.

The State alleges by then Delatfin was servicing residential stands at Sandton Park, Highdon Farm in Harare and was also involved in clandestine selling of stands. In a bid to ensure protection against pending and future criminal cases, the State alleges, Munyaradzi gave Mabgwe, in his capacity as a public official, two residential stands, number 1718 and 1719 measuring 1 717 square metres and 1 500 square metres, respectively. The State alleges Mabgwe was then issued with two agreements of sale in respect of the two stands.

It is the State contention that Mabgwe “did not pay any land intrinsic price for the two stands and had no right to receive any consideration or gift, for doing or not to do (that is, offering protection to Munyaradzi to ensure that he is not arrested or prosecuted)”.Tinashe Makiya appeared for the State.

