Prince will add value to Azam: Kangwa

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Highlanders defender Bruce Kangwa, believes that newly-signed striker Prince Dube (pictured) will definitely add value to the Azam.Dube (23) signed a three-year contract with the club on Monday where he joins compatriots Kangwa and Never Tigere.

He probably becomes a direct replacement for another Zimbabwean Donald Ngoma, who parted ways with the club in June.Kangwa says Dube just has to remain focused and hit the ground running.

“The way I know Prince, he will add value to the team here. I know he will give us something to smile about. When you are new in a club obviously the expectations will be high but all I can say to him is that football will be the same the way he knows. He just should not put himself under pressure,” Kangwa said.

Kangwa warned Dude that he will need to provide the goals that he has been signed to produce if he is to succeed at the club.

“There are a lot of things he can expect here and my advice to him is that he should stay focussed and put that ball️ into the nets and the rest will just come his way,” Kangwa said.

Kangwa briefly played with Dube at Highlanders before he left for Tanzania.

Dube paid tribute to Highlanders.“Bosso family I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me in all these past years. Thank you for everything; the love ,support, appreciation, just everything you did for me. Thank you Highlanders. You are such an amazing club and you will always be home. Thank you for the love, support through the bad and good times. Words cannot express my appreciation for the fans,” Dube said on his Twitter handle.

Highlanders and Azam on Monday confirmed Dube’s new deal.Dube joined the Highlanders’ senior team in 2016 after a good season with the club’s Division One side Bosso 90 the previous year.

He was to move to SuperSport United in July 2017 but failed to impress at the South African club and returned home at the end of 2018 and signed for Highlanders once more, playing only a season last year before his move to Tanzania.

Dube is eyeing a move to France where his handlers say he has attracted interest from two clubs for trials but has failed to travel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw