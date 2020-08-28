No joy for illegal diamond dealers

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE three foreigners detained in Mutare last month over illegal diamond deals were yesterday further remanded in custody as the Portuguese interpreter hired by the State to facilitate trial would only be available after a fortnight.

The two Mozambicans — Zacarias Wilstine and Mamodou Boye, and their Congolese counterpart Hassane Kane — were remanded to September 14 when they briefly appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi.

“We have secured a Portuguese prosecutor and he said he will only be available on September 14, he is in Harare,” prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court.The trio’s lawyer Chris Ndlovu, however, rapped the State for taking long to secure a Portuguese interpreter to facilitate trial of his clients.

The three were nabbed after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission raided their hideout in Greenside, Mutare, on August 6 after receiving a tip off that they were working inconnivance with two locals to steal diamonds from Anjin Diamond Mine in Chiadzwa and selling the precious stones on the black market.Their alleged accomplices Isaac Nhamo and Shadreck Pungurume have already been granted $25 000 bail each.

