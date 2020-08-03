New dawn for gospel couple

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

NEWLY-ESTABLISHED gospel outfit New Dawn, a brainchild of former Zimpraise power couple Ellard and Sharon Cherayi (pictured) is set to finally get the ball rolling with a Facebook Live event tomorrow.

New Dawn was established in March following a highly publicised audition, but its formation coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19, consequently delaying the ensemble’s planned album and live DVD recording.

“We have a Facebook Live event coming on the 4th of August 2020 at 1900hrs CAT where we are going to present New Dawn for the first time. It is transformational praise and worship experience which will be streaming on various Facebook platforms on the official page New Dawn Zimbabwe, Minister Ellard and Apostle B Java Ministries,” New Dawn founder and director Ellard told NewsDay Life & Style.

Cherayi said New Dawn was formed in March this year following a divine vision, leading to the first audition in the same month.

“We selected a few individuals from different churches and different walks of life to come together for one purpose which is to make a global impact in the arena of praise and worship musically and all for God,” he said.

The New Dawn auditions were held on March 7 at the Christ Unveiling auditorium in Harare and attracted hundreds of participants. But only 32, including 10 instrumentalists, 10 tenors, six altos and six sopranos earned the right to be pioneers of the new project.

“We wanted to record our first album a couple of months back then, but release it later on in the year. We also wanted to officially launch the group and album at an event where we would invite other international artistes and finally do a Live DVD recording,” he said.

The plans, he said, were however scuttled by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Cherayi said New Dawn’s vision was to bring different individuals from across the globe to minister together and usher people into salvation while demonstrating the love of God.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw