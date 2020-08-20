Ndlovu in new production

BY SHARON SIBINDI

DRUMS Of Peace (DOP) founder, Lewis Ndlovu, said he was working on a folktale stage production, Who’s Wise, which will premiere online next month.

The 60-minute production features Cedrick Khekhe Msongelwa and Greek actress Maria Sotiropolou.

“The story is based on the traditional historical events and is set in the past years in the land of people with ubuntu. It talks about the life of a wise man who could communicate with birds in the early stone age. In those years, people did not produce food. They survived on insects, roots, fruits, leaves, eggs and various vegetables,” Ndlovu told NewsDay Life & Style.

Ndlovu said the story is told through acting, narrating, singing and drumming.

“They swiftly transform from one character to the next, being a narrator story character. This is a self-produced production that is still in rehearsal and the artistes are developing, learning the lines and understanding the play,” he said.

“The play will be screened live on the launch and the video will be uploaded and will always be on our website. It will also be screened in the United States.”

Ndlovu said he was a traditionalist and loved stories from the past.

“I want to pass on thea history of where we come from, the now and the future generations. I want it to be known and make them understand what shaped our past.

“The history, be it beautiful or bad history is history,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw