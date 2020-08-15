Mutare businessman praises Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE country’s business sector has a key role to play in resuscitating the country’s economy if it is working with the government, a local businessman has said.

Danmore Mambondiyani, director and co-founder of Liquid Cargo Africa, an black indigenous petroleum company, yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that he supported President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s engagement of the local business people.

Mambondiyani (28) is probably the youngest and yet one of the biggest player in petroleum transportation and logistics in Zimbabwe.

The businessman also blasted the imposition of sanctions on Sakunda Holdings and its chief executive Kudakwashe Tagwirei by the United States on allegations that he is involvement in shoddy dealings with Mnangagwa to grow his business.

“Business sector is important in the development of Zimbabwe, mainly if it is working with government. You have seen that the President is always moving with the captains of industry in his engagement and re-engagement effort sourcing for investments,” he said.

“However, now we are witnessing that these captains of industry are targeted and punished for no apparent reason, but only aligning with their government.

“I believe that these sanctions are only targeting pillars of the economy of Zimbabwe, since the country was not put under punitive measures for exercising its right to determination, there is need for local people to rescue it.”

