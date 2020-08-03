Minister Mahendere on revival

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CELEBRATED gospel musician Michael “Minister” Mahendere (pictured) has released the second song titled Revival off his forthcoming album Secret Place of Worship set to be unveiled next month.

The latest song, Revival, which falls under the genre of rock was produced by Nigel Nyangombe and it features Courage “COG Beats” Manyumwa.

This is the second song after Ndovimba Nemi that was released in March as an appetiser to Mahendere’s forthcoming offering that was scheduled for launch in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The awarding-winning gospel musician told NewsDay Life & Style at the weekend that they had settled for August as the new release date of the highly publicised Afro-rock album.

“We had to change our initial date for the release of our forthcoming album from April assuming that the COVID-19-induced national lockdown will be over. We are, however, now expecting to release it in August,” he said

The Makanaka hitmaker said his latest single which is already available on Apple music, YouTube, Spotify and Deezer, revealed his other side as he seeks to give the fans a foretaste of the forthcoming Afro-rock album.

“Rock music has been a line of music that holds a special place in my heart and spirit. So this single is Christian rock music and that does not mean that we have abandoned the sound we have already associated Minister Michael Mahendere with,” he said.

“This song, Revival, that speaks about the inevitable reality of the coming revival and urges the people to stand firm in their faith and the word of God Almighty, is an inroad into spreading the gospel to all the nations through music, making sure that there is not a genre of music left out.”

Mahendere said he was forever grateful to the people who continue to support his calling.

“All glory and honour goes to our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, for making us able musical ministers of His word. We also appreciate Prophet Emmanuel and Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa for mentoring, grooming and parenting us in the ways of life and in the things of the Lord,” he said.

In an earlier interview, Mahendere highlighted that the forthcoming offering would be for moments of meditation, adding that it carried a message of hope.

“The Secret Place of Worship is more of an ‘alone time’ with God. It’s a project for those moments of communion between the God Almighty and the creation. It’s a project for those moments of meditation,” he said.

“The album carries a message of hope and direction in those moments you might not know what to say in prayer. This new offering will be targeted at all age groups.”

Mahendere, who released his debut album, Getting Personal with God 1, backed by his group, Direct Worship in 2012, has managed to sing his way onto the list of the country’s finest gospel music acts through his deep worship music.

Over the years, in his compositions, Mahendere has found a way of incorporating past and new generations by blending African rhythms with an American feel, all rich in vocals.

The celebrated musician is also a pastor with Makandiwa’s United Family International Church.

