Minister Chasi fired

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has booted out Energy Minister Fortune Chasi who he said his actions as a government Minister had become “incompatible with his expectations.”

BY MOSES MATENGA

Mnangagwa did not specify Chasi’s wrongdoings but the Mazowe South Member of Parliament has had protracted fights with suspended Zesa Holdings executive chairman Sydney Gata who reportedly has close ties with the first family.

Muzarabani North MP Soda Zhamu takes over from Chasi.

“His Excellency the President has appointed Hon. Soda Zhamu, Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North, as Minister of Energy and Power Development in place of the current Minister, Hon Advocate Fortune Chasi,” Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said.

“His conduct of government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations,” Sibanda said.

Mnangagwa also appointed Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka as Agriculture Minister to replace the late Chief Air Marshal (Rtd) Perrance Shiri who died after suspected food poisoning.

Government however said he died due to COVID-19.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw