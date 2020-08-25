Marange man in court for killing father

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A 34-YEAR-OLD Marange man has appeared in court facing murder charges after pulling his father’s manhood, accusing him of having extra-marital

affairs.

Cudwell Ndega was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Tamara Chibindi on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to September 2.

It is the State’s case that on August 6, 2020, Ndega was drinking beer with his father who was not named in court papers.

A misunderstanding arose after Ndega accused his father of infidelity.

Ndega allegedly grabbed him by the collar and pulled his manhood until he died.

