Magorimbo elected new ZAPF chair

Staff Reporter

OLD Mutual Life Assurance general manager Rutendo Magorimbo has been elected the Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds (ZAPF) chairperson.

She will be deputised by a prominent lawyer Cynthia Mugwira. The duo is coming in with decades of experience which will be key to driving the organisation forward.

She takes over from Reginald Chihota who she had deputised since 2018. Magorimbo has nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry.

Prior to her role as general manager at Old Mutual, Magorimbo was the chief risk officer for Old Mutual Africa with risk and compliance oversight over the 13 countries in Africa where Old Mutual has operations.

She has also held various roles within the Old Mutual group in Zimbabwe, including head of strategy and reporting and actuarial executive for the Life business.

She also currently serves as a council member of the Actuarial Society of Zimbabwe.

Mugwira has fifteen years’ experience as a legal advisor to the government as well as to the corporate private and the development sectors having worked for the United Nations.

She has vast experience in corporate governance and has been the head of legal and corporate services for several renowned entities in the private sector before moving to the public sector as the head legal advisor and company secretary for the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe.

Most recently she had been the Group legal advisor and board secretarial services executive for the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and the principal officer for the NSSA Staff Pension Fund.

Taona Munzvandi was elected the associations’ honorary treasurer. Incoming new councillors are Bright Kondo and Phoebe Chawasarira while Timothy Nherudzo, Elson Gonye were re-elected as councillors.

The other sitting board members are Williefaston Chibaya, Dereck Zhanje, Alackias Gavure, Chipo Hlabangana, Benson Gasura and Jubelah Magutakuona.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw