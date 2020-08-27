Lovezh breaks silence

AFRO-FUSION singer Lovemore “Lovezh” Nherudzo (pictured) says the release of his latest nine-track album titled Giant Wanyanya has enhanced his interaction with fans on different social media platforms during the COVID-19 lockdown.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Brave Stars band frontman is set to reward a lucky fan in a social media dance competition that has been triggered by the plug in track I Want to Marry You that has an accompanying video off the latest album making waves on local radio stations.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, he said social media had enabled artistes to interact with their fans more, an opportunity that is limited at live concerts.

“As an artiste, I am there because of the fans. They are important to our careers as they are our paymasters. It is, therefore, important to have time to interact with them despite our tight schedules, that is why we are having this month-long social media dance competition that will end on September 18 with the winner set to pocket US$50,” he said.

“As I am enjoying the social media interaction with the fans during this COVID-19 lockdown, I am supporting the dance contest that requires an individual or group to choose any song from our latest album Giant Wanyanya and do a one-minute dance routine which will be shared on our Facebook page Lovezh and the Brave Stars.”

He said details and terms of the dance competition can be obtained on the Lovezh and the Brave Stars Facebook page.

On his latest album recorded by veteran producers Oscar Chamba and engineered by former Sulu’s manager Knowledge Nkoma at KOM studios in Harare, he has featured sungura musicians Somandla “Mafia” Ndebele and Mark Ngwazi.

The album is dominated by social commentary messages from various social themes that people grapple with in their day-to-day lives.

Lovezh, who fuses sungura and rhumba in his compositions, said he was working on more videos so that his fans would enjoy the music in the comfort of their homes.

Lovezh now boasts of five albums under his sleeve namely; Farai Nesu (2017), Chikuru Kufema (2018), Wenyama Ngaafare (2019), Mwari Mupenyu (2019) and Giant Wanyanya (2020).

