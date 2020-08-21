Loga relishes first dance with Warriors

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS gaffer Zdravko Logarusic (pictured) is relishing his first dance in charge of the national football team, following Caf’s pronouncement of dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 qualifiers as well as for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

On Wednesday, the continental football mother body revealed that the qualifiers will resume with a round of double-headers from 9 to 17 November, a development that has elated Logarusic who was yet to preside over a Warriors match since his appointment in January.

The Croatian mentor replaced Sunday Chidzambga who resigned last year after a shambolic Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Seven months since his ascendancy, Logarusic has not had the main Warriors team under one roof.

His debut was delayed by the suspension of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-headers and the CHAN matches which were initially pencilled for late March and early April, but were halted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His first assignment will be against Algeria and the former Sudan gaffer says he is ready to hit the ground running.

“This is the opportunity and I will soon return to start working but the dates are good because there is reasonable time for us to work together,” he said.

“Time is the most important factor for us at the moment and for that we are hoping to utilise the available time so that we get the best out of it.

“For me, I am happy that there is light ahead now and I am confident that we will do better with this situation we have to give the best out of ourselves,” he said.

He is currently in Croatia, his home nation, and is already planning to return to prepare for his Warriors flirtation.

The 54-year-old mentor however faces a selection dilema especially with regards to local players who have been inactive since last season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has delayed local competitive games.

He said: “There is no need to worry, we are going to be fine even though there has been less of football action.

“We have players who have been doing well in leagues out of the country and those will play a pivotal role in the team, but with the technical team, we are going to do our best.”

According to a schedule released yesterday, the Warriors will face Algeria between November 9 and 17 in the Afcon qualifiers.

They will then date Zambia and Botswana in one window between March 21 and 30, 2021.

