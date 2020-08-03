Kwaito artiste releases new video

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED up-and-coming kwaito and hip-hop artiste Welcome Sibanda (pictured), popularly known as Stiffla, has released a new music video for his track titled Ngykhathaza.

The musician, with six albums under his sleeve, told NewsDay Life & Style that his music was about people’s experiences.

“When I first ventured into music, it was not easy but through experience, l have gained a lot in the industry and I am now rocking the microphone,” he

said.

“My new release basically speaks about my music that is making me well known in the townships and suburbs.”

Sibanda said some of his songs that received massive airplay include Hodoba, featuring popular rapper Cal_Vin, Ngthande Floppy and Namhlanje.

“As a musician, I have worked with Ditux Mkay, Cal_Vin, Freak and Nashville Rock Up Records, I shared the stage with an award winning Zimdancehall artist in 2018 in Cowdray Park.”

Sibanda — who shared the stage with Seh Calaz and Jah Signal in 2018 — said the official music video of Ngykhathaza featured the Mlazi Millano dance group and the music video was directed and shot by Brooklyn Films International.

The artiste said his music was readily available online platforms such as YouTube and Soundcloud.

