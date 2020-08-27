Knox eyes golden boot

WARRIORS and Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa stands a good chance of nicking the Absa Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award ahead of the final three rounds of matches before the season ends.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mutizwa has so far bagged 12 goals from 26 outings, two shy of leading scorer Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park who have 14.

The Warriors forward has to put his foot right in the last three games against Cape Town City, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United if he still nurses hopes of clinching the top goalscorer award.

After notching a brace in February in the 2-1 win over troubled AmaZulu before the COVID-19 lockdown which got the league suspended, Mutizwa has scored one goal since the restart of the league, converting from the spot, albeit on a 2-1 losing note against Black Leopards six days ago.

Golden Arrows have lost three games and drawn one in their four games since the league resumed and Mutizwa’s goal has been their only one scored by his side after the break.

Mhango has held on at the top for a considerable length of time, but with his side struggling, he has not scored since the league returned.

As things stand, Mutizwa’ stumbling block could be Shalulile who has scored two goals in three games for Highlands Park after the break with title-eyeing Kaizer Chiefs’ Samir Nurkovic and SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler a goal behind each.

Mutizwa is on the sixth spot on the scorers’ chart after he was dislodged from the top five by Cape Town City’s late Golden Boot challenger Kermit Erasmus, who has been on fire scoring in his side victories over giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates after the break.

Erasmus is also on 12 goals, but from 22 outings compared to Mutizwa’s 26 appearances in the 2019-2020 season.Golden Arrows date Cape Town City at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

Tonight sees a top-of-the-table contest between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, while Pirates face SuperSport United at the Emirates Airline Park before the Golden Arrows’ tie on Saturday.

Sunday features Kaizer Chiefs away to Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium with the Brazilians hosting Baroka United at Dobsonville Stadium, matches that should determine the destiny of the league title.

