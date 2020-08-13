Kadewere dies

BY HENRY MHARA

BARELY a month after the passing of Chris Sambo and Philip Mugadza, the local football is again mourning following the death of Prince Kadewere in Harare yesterday, older brother to Warriors’ France-based striker Tino.

Coach Pipi, as he was popularly known, died at a medical facility in the morning.He was 40.

Prosper Kadewere, who is the eldest of the four brothers in the family, confirmed the death yesterday.

“He started complaining of chest and side pains at the weekend, so we took him to a medical facility for attention. COVID-19 (rapid) and malaria tests were done, but all came out negative. On Monday, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, but he continued complaining of chest pains,” Prosper said.

“He was in pain, but it was nothing serious. It was not something that we were worried about. We went for his check-up today (yesterday) and was given an injection. All this time, he was looking jovial and everything looked well. But the situation deteriorated as we returned to the car and about to leave the medical facility. Unfortunately, we lost him,” he added.

Prince is survived by a wife and four children.

Funeral arrangements were still being worked on, but mourners are currently gathered at the family home in Highfield.

At the time of his death, he was coaching Division Two side Highfield Youth Academy, a club that was founded by his late father Onias.

The academy was revived this year after the intervention of Tino who is now bankrolling it.

Tino, the youngest of the four, plays for Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

Prince has previously coached at Northern Region Division One side Beta XI which he led to a third place finish in the league in its maiden campaign three years ago.

He left the club last season to focus on the family academy. Prosper, who is the chairman of the academy, said they have lost an important pillar of the family and the academy.

“We have lost a brother, a father and a coach. It’s a big loss to the family and the football fraternity. We have lost a good man and a future great coach,” Prosper said.

He added: “I am the oldest in the family, but he was the big brother because he was always in the forefront in everything we were doing as a family. He was a straight talker, an attribute that made him the man he was.”

Condolence messages began to pour in yesterday for Kadewere.

“All at the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe are deeply saddened to hear of Prince Kadewere’s passing. Our heartfelt sympathies go to his family, friends and the football fraternity at large. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” FUZ said in a statement.

Prince’s death comes only a fortnight after the local football family lost former administrators Chris Sambo and Philip Mugadza, while former Dynamos coach Biggie Zuze died in June.

