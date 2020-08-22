Job Sikhala arrested

BY MOSES MATENGA

MDC Alliance deputy national chairman Job Sikhala (pictured)was arrested yesterday after going into hiding late last month as State security agents were baying for his blood, accusing of inciting violence and organising the foiled July 31 protests.

Although national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not readily confirm Sikhala’s arrest, the opposition party claimed the combative Zengeza West MP was detained at Harare Central Police Station.

“MDC Alliance vice-chairman Sikhala has been arrested. He is at the police station with his lawyer,” MDC Alliance deputy national spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said.

“The party has dispatched its lawyers and we will hear from them,” he said.

“We object to the continued persecution of our members. Sikhala has not committed any crime. His arrest is unlawful and we demand his immediate release,” the party added.

Sikhala had since last month been on the police wanted list together with more than 20 activists who have also gone into hiding fearing political persecution over the foiled protests which were meant to highlight high-level corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested last month and is languishing in remand prison after running a series of articles exposing government graft while another scribe Mduduzi Mathuthu is in hiding after police raided his Bulawayo home and “abducted and tortured” his nephew .

