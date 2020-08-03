ICZ guarantees insurance compensation under MIP

by STAFF REPORTER

THE Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) says some claims relating to road accidents have gone unpaid mainly due to lack of adequate knowledge, leaving the victims burdened with medical bills.

In Zimbabwe, victims of road traffic accidents involving foreign-registered vehicles have been accessing compensation under the Motor Insurance Pool (MIP) upon lodging their claims.

However, some claims have gone unpaid due to non-fulfilment of requirements with some policyholders or victims failing to lodge claims due to inadequate knowledge of the processes involved, while for some there is no attempt to lodge claims at all.

ICZ, which has embarked on an awareness campaign to make the public and policyholders aware of the existence and purpose of the insurance cover provided for under the pool, said in such instances victims have been left burdened with medical bills from treatment of injuries sustained in the accidents or are unable to repair or replace damaged property.

Policyholders are normally drivers in transit through Zimbabwe or in the country for a short period and have limited time to source and prove the required documentation to lodge a claim for the victims’ benefit in the event of an accident.

Some policyholders resort to paying victims from their own pockets and many a times short-changing aggrieved third parties.

Against this backdrop, the campaign is seeking to raise awareness to the fact that either a policyholder or a victim is able to lodge a claim under MIP on condition that the party lodging the claim is in possession of adequate documentation.

If a victim is to lodge a claim, ICZ said one should ensure that they collect all the required documentation from the policyholder, who is the driver of the foreign-registered vehicle.

The documents required include a police report, proof of insurance cover and a copy of the driver’s licence.

ICZ executive officer Tendai Karonga said policyholders and the public ought to be made aware of policies that are taken out for their benefit and should be provided with the necessary information on how to access compensation when needed.

He emphasised that ICZ would endeavour to educate and raise public awareness on the MIP claims requirements so that all deserving victims are compensated accordingly.

“Awareness information is being disseminated through main radio stations, including community stations with coverage along highways leading to border posts where accidents involving foreign-registered vehicles are most prevalent,” Karonga said.

According to the rules of the pool, policyholders or victims with claims that are less than three years old may still lodge claims on condition that they are able to acquire the required documents. ICZ is accepting claims submitted physically or through email for convenience and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICZ, the association of short-term insurers in Zimbabwe, administers special insurance risks on behalf of its members.

Special risks are administered under pool arrangements if proven challenging to be underwritten by individual insurers due to the risks involved.

One such risk is the mandatory third-party motor insurance for all foreign-registered vehicles driven into Zimbabwe which is issued by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority as ICZ’s agent at all border posts under the MIP.

The third-party motor cover is issued for the benefit of victims involved in accidents with foreign-registered vehicles driven in Zimbabwe. The MIP cover compensates third-parties for bodily injury, death as well as property damage.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw