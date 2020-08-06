Gospel artistes gang up against COVID-19

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOME top regional gospel musicians have combined their voices with Zimbabwean artistes and pastors from different Christian denominations for the Arise Zimbabwe song, a Call to Worship, released yesterday in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arise Zimbabwe song composed in three languages — English, Shona and Ndebele — features Call to Worship Choir, Bongani Kurt Hardy (South Africa), pastors Michelle and Felix Chiimba (Zambia), Phillip and Charlote Pike (based in South Africa), Wellington Kwenda (based in United States) as well as Zimbabwe-based Moffat Langeveldt, Richard Dube, Ellard Cherai, Jonah Chivasa and Nyasha Chiangwa.

The co-founder and director of Call to Worship Global, an interdenominational Christian ministry, Pike (pictured) told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday ahead of the online launch that people had to lift up one voice in worship.

“The purpose of this song, being released at this time is a call to bring God’s people to remember what the Father requires of us. He has never left us nor forsaken us. Even in this COVID-19 season, He remains faithful and true to His people. We are to rise in this season of the COVID-19 and stand in humility knowing whatever we have of material essence can’t change what is taking place in prayer believing that God is the author and perfecter of our faith. Seek him,” she said.

“Think of Cyclone Idai, who would have thought Zimbabwe would suffer the impact of such? But we did and it was devastating, but see the unity, love and message of standing united that God allowed to work in that situation. God brought harmony, cause, oneness into that situation that moved people from being considerate to one self to touching the lives of many.”

Pike said the song’s theme was extracted from 2 Chronicles 7:14.

“We live our lives expectant, we live daily with hopes and dreams all driven towards the destiny God has purposed for each of us. Now when that hope is shaken, it destroys dreams, it cripples and stifles one’s destiny, it shakes your faith. This is what the Holy Spirit revealed that this is what COVID-19 is doing in our nation, in Africa and beyond,” she said.

“God is calling us as a people back to the basics, back to him. He wants to realign our focus and set our feet on the solid rock and sure foundation. COVID-19 has destroyed and killed many lives the world over, but for us that are still breathing and standing in the midst of such a pandemic, we can be that voice that calls on the name of Jesus Christ and rends the heavens.”

She said people should not lose hope, but have to lift up one voice, in worship.

“We can rise like Job and say though my body be destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God, for I know that my redeemer lives. We have to lift up one voice in worship and make a declaration ‘our day has come’ we will stand declaring the year 2020 as the year we saw the hand of God shift because our focus has been realigned to His and He has restored us to His side,” she said.

“The Bible declares that above all else God hates sin, but he loves the sinner and if we can understand that and truly live to His precepts, have an intimate relationship with Him, He will hear from Heaven, He truly will forgive our sin. The Bible says that where there is true repentance, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness and he will heal our land, not only our land Zimbabwe, but Africa and the nations of this world.”

