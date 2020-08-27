Fugitive murder suspect nabbed

A 32-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man was this week arrested for allegedly killing his married eight-month pregnant girlfriend in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central province.Fidelis Chido went on the run after allegedly stabbing Sharon Jones (33) in the abdomen with a sharp object, leaving her in a pool of blood.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the arrest of Chido of Galloway Farm in Mvurwi.

“We arrested a murder suspect who allegedly stabbed his eight-month pregnant girlfriend to death in a dispute while her husband was herding cattle at Galloway Farm,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Chido visited his pregnant girlfriend in the absence of Joseph Farawo (39), husband to the now deceased.The two had an altercation and Chido fatally stabbed Jones before fleeing in blood-stained clothes.

Witnesses said they unsuccessfully tried to stop him after he had committed the crime.

“We saw the suspect coming out of Farawo’s house with blood-stained clothes and a sharp object, hence I tried to chase him but failed to catch up with him,” a witnesses Innocent Muganhu told NewsDay.

“I alerted other neighbours and one of them entered the room and found Jones’ lifeless body in a pool of blood.”

Chido will likely appear before a Bindura magistrate tomorrow for initial remand.

Last week, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said murder cases were on the rise across the country, attributing it to infidelity and alcohol abuse.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw