Fire guts SA-based star’s studio in Mzansi

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop star Jimmie Maleta, popularly known as Shasha Dze Hip Hop, lost property worth thousands of rands after his studio and household effects were reduced to ash when fire gutted his flat in Cape Town.

The Chegutu-bred artiste, who confirmed the incident to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, said he was slowly picking up the pieces after losing all his music that was yet to be released.

“All is not well on my end as the flat that I was residing in caught fire. Although there were no casualties, however, all our belongings of value were shredded,” he said.

“Apart from the property, I have also lost all my work that was in a laptop.”

Maleta said he had since released a track titled Pray for Me which he said was a true reflection of his current woes.

“I have come to accept the incident so I can move on with life. I was in the studio and recorded the song Pray for Me that speaks from my inner soul,” he said.

In an earlier interview with this paper, on the current national lockdown induced by COVID-19, Maleta said if artistes were to survive in the current environment they had to focus more on royalties and probably aim for solo performances.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, forced him to conceive new strategies to reach out to his fans.

Maleta has two albums: Ndipeiwo Mukana and Maleta Music. Some of his popular songs include Winner, Shona Phansi and Samasimba that features South African artiste Zipho K and Ulikwa Wapi that features Burundian afro pop star Livien Mugenzi aka M Lee and Captain Blu.

