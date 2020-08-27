fastjet offers flexible bookings

WITH the ongoing travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, fastjet has extended its flexible booking policy until March next year, offering customers the added confidence when choosing to fly on any route across the airline’s network.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

In a statement, fastjet Zimbabwe said it understood that as traveller confidence recovered, some customers might either not be ready to decide their next trip, or might be holding bookings they had not been able to realise yet due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“In support of our customers, the airline has extended the flexible booking policy to both existing and new bookings made for travel up to and including March 15, 2021,” it said.

The airline said customers holding unused bookings or those who would like to book for a future travel date, up to and including March 15, 2021 were eligible to take advantage of unlimited changes with no extra fees, and no fare differentials applied.

“The flexible booking policy is essential to the ‘Travel With Confidence’ incentive recently introduced in support of operations on the airline’s domestic and international network once air travel is permitted to resume,” the statement read.

“It is a demonstration of fastjet’s commitment to adding flexibility and choice in support of a return to air travel.”

While the airline awaits the lifting of air travel restrictions across its network and subsequent resumption of all flights and services, value-based incentives will be added to the “Travel with Confidence” incentive.

This is an encouraging demonstration of the airline’s commitment and support to both the wellbeing of its customers and the facilitation of travel in Zimbabwe, in line with the domestic tourism campaign and initiative launched last month.

During the period of restricted air travel, fastjet Zimbabwe said it continued to operate repatriation flights between Harare, Zimbabwe and Johannesburg, South Africa in accordance with the regulatory guidelines of the respective government agencies.

fastjet is an African value airline that began flight operations in 2012.

Today, fastjet connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe through flights between Harare and Victoria Falls and Harare and Bulawayo. Internationally, the airline offers flights from Harare and Bulawayo to Johannesburg in South Africa.

Since commencing operations, fastjet has flown over 3,5 million passengers.

