Entrepreneur launches wedding magazine

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

LOCAL entrepreneur Nyasha Gurure (pictured) has launched Zimbabwe’s first online magazine, Svitsa Wedding Magazine, which allows readers from around the globe to witness documented weddings while sharing stories of newly-weds.

Gurure told NewsDay Life & Style that being in the wedding industry as a photographer and seeing the gaps it gave her the motivation to start the magazine.

“Being in the wedding industry as a female photographer I noticed that the brides and grooms had a lot to share that the world needed to hear and also other countries had to see what my eyes were seeing, the love romance, setups, and lobola,” she said.

“I would like to place a national mark, develop our own Zimbabwean wedding achieves and share these interesting moments. I launched the first edition on the 31st of January 2020. Svitsa is like a channel of not only weddings and lobola, but also real life marriage and relationship talks.”

Gurure said the magazine is currently accessible freely online for everyone to tell their own story.

“It allows readers all over the world to be witnesses of every wedding. It is freely available online and open for everyone to tell a wedding related story. We also help people in planning a wedding in this new normal season by providing relevant information,” she said.

Gurure described the magazine as a hub of information for those planning to wed and those in

marriage.

