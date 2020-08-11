EMA closes 4 Mash Central mines

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has closed four mining syndicates in Mashonaland Central which were operating without environmental impact assessment (EIAs) certificates and damaging the environment.

These are Red Steel Mining in Umfurudzi, Ruvimbo Mining Syndicate, Duiker 2 and 3 Gold Mining at Wilowdean Farm and Galiver Farm in Bindura.

“The agency closed four mines last week for operating without EIAs,” EMA spokesperson Amkela Sidange said.

Sidange said EIA is a tool that enhances sustainable development where environmental, economic and social pillars are mainstreamed in the project in a balanced manner.

“As such the four projects were found to be operating without EIAs and mining in a manner that harms the environment, causing massive land degradation,” she added.

“It is unfortunate that most of these projects are located in farming areas, meaning that the amount of degradation they are causing will render the land unsuitable for farming purposes as well.”

The authority further highlighted that the cost of rehabilitating or living in a degraded environment is higher than preventing degradation, hence the need to implement environmentally sound projects.

