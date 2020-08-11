Culture Fund announces vice-chairperson

BY SHARON SIBINDI

CULTURE Fund of Zimbabwe Trust, a non-profit development organisation, has announced the appointment of Stanford Chabaya as the new vice-chairperson of the board of trustees.

Culture Fund is a social transformation agency working within communities through investments in innovative and sustainable creative sector capacities.

The Fund’s executive director, Farai Mupfunya said Chabaya joined the board in 2016 after the retirement of communication for development expert and poet, Titus Moetsabi.

He joins Mupfunya, Cynthia Malaba (chairperson), Priscilla Sadomba, Nellie Tiyago-Jinjika, Eunice Njovana and Gilmore T Moyo on the board.

“Stanford is a highly regarded chartered accountant who started his professional experience in 2007 with Deloitte & Touché; providing advisory, assurance and consulting services to clients and leading engagement teams,” Mupfunya said.

Chabaya has extensive experience in the banking and financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, healthcare, hospitality and other industries.

“Chabaya is currently in charge of directing the financial strategy and overall financial oversight at Dandemutande, the technology arm of the Masawara Group of companies. A Mandela Washington fellow, he has a strong passion for development — especially for the young creatives,” Mupfunya said in a Press release.

